https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/raffensperger-issues-warning-we-will-prosecute-you-if-you-move-to-georgia-to-vote/
About The Author
Related Posts
Did Kamala have plastic surgery to make her nose look bigger? — Or is it just growing longer as she lies?
October 14, 2020
Ohio + 4.8… VOTE!
November 2, 2020
The Guardian Angels will be protecting cities…
November 2, 2020
Aussie man goes off on police… Epic Rant
September 19, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy