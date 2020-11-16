https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/16/rep-ayanna-pressley-says-student-debt-cancellation-is-a-racial-justice-issue/

Squad member Rep. Ayanna Pressley might have said more about this somewhere else, or maybe she’ll hold a news conference later or issue a press release that explains the thinking here. We thought they were already pushing it when they claimed that climate change was a racial justice issue, but student debt?

Student debt cancellation is a racial justice issue. — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) November 16, 2020

Wrong — Mikey Adams (@MikeyAdams420) November 16, 2020

In that case I’m against it. — Haunted Backlog (@Haunted_Backlog) November 16, 2020

No it’s not. And you know better… — Intellectual Vigilance (@CraftAndConvo) November 16, 2020

No the hell it isn’t! — TheGoat (@Keytoriy) November 16, 2020

No its not. — Undercover Brother (@Underco24902939) November 16, 2020

Except it isn’t. — ⚖️Mindy!! (@all_the_Mindy) November 16, 2020

Does anyone have any literature on this? Would love to learn more on the connection between student debt and racial justice. — Matt Shaw (@MaybeMattShaw) November 16, 2020

Can you please share the demographic data that shows who holds the student loan debt in this country? — sanchmachine (@SanchMachine) November 16, 2020

No, it is not. Focus should be on lowering the costs of college tuition for all. — DMU—Proud Warren-Democrat (@dmuBroadCove) November 16, 2020

We agree completely, and can’t help but notice that tweet came from a proud Elizabeth Warren Democrat — the same Elizabeth Warren who made $429,981 in salary from Harvard during 2010 and 2011 for teaching two classes, according to PolitFact.

Justice is people paying their fair share of the loans they took out – 100 percent plus interest. — Impudent Warwick (@ImpudentWarwick) November 16, 2020

Is everything a racial justice issue? Not this one. It impacts all sorts of people. — Midnight Magica Writer (@RBTrepessa) November 16, 2020

Wait, which way? Like, I’m pretty sure it would actually on net benefit well-off Caucasian Americans at the expense of African Americans and Hispanics, but Rep. Pressley seems not the type to acknowledge that. https://t.co/Iug7fhQ72E — Alison Somin (@AlisonSomin) November 16, 2020

“A person’s ability to agree to a contract and pay their bills is determined by their race,” the racist explained https://t.co/C0IdVnPhtu — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) November 16, 2020

It’d be easier if you share a list of things that are not, according to you, racial justice issues. https://t.co/XK69u43bWe — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) November 16, 2020

Student debt is a choice, not a requirement. I worked my way through school, there’s no reason anyone else can’t – regardless of skin tone. — Percy (@ProPercyPercy) November 16, 2020

Actually it’s an ethics and character lesson. They took the loan. They have to pay for it. The borrower is responsible for it. — Andrew C. R!cê (@Acrice4747) November 16, 2020

It’s also a step closer to socialism. People “get” on the backs of others. — Ken Rank (@kolEphraim) November 16, 2020

i want my money back from 40 years ago plus interest. — PatR-WE R All THE “Kraken” Now (@NoParty2016) November 16, 2020

We guess making it a racial issue is the way to fast-track things in a Biden administration.

