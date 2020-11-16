https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/16/rep-ayanna-pressley-says-student-debt-cancellation-is-a-racial-justice-issue/

Squad member Rep. Ayanna Pressley might have said more about this somewhere else, or maybe she’ll hold a news conference later or issue a press release that explains the thinking here. We thought they were already pushing it when they claimed that climate change was a racial justice issue, but student debt?

We agree completely, and can’t help but notice that tweet came from a proud Elizabeth Warren Democrat — the same Elizabeth Warren who made $429,981 in salary from Harvard during 2010 and 2011 for teaching two classes, according to PolitFact.

We guess making it a racial issue is the way to fast-track things in a Biden administration.

