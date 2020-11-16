https://www.theblaze.com/news/omar-ilhan-trump-klan-rallies

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) compared rallies of President Donald Trump to rallies of the racist Ku Klux Klan organization during an interview on Monday.

Omar made the comments in an online YouTube interview with Jonathan Capehart of the Washington Post.

Capehart asked for Omar’s reaction to the results of the election when she pivoted the conversation toward comments by Trump that she characterized as an “attack” on Somali immigrants and Somali refugees.

“For me and the community I represent for my children, it’s been a four-year assault on everything we believe in and everything we stand for,” Omar claimed, “down to our basic identity as American refugees in this country.”

Omar went on to say that she has spent much time explaining to her children why the president has been targeting her for criticism.

“On a personal level, I have gotten accustomed to standing up to bullies in my life. And so, on a personal level, it hasn’t really impacted me besides having, you know, my children be exposed to it, and for the last two months of this election cycle, waking up every single morning to text messages from my siblings asking if I was safe,” she continued.

“Because he chose to speak about me at every single rally, it didn’t really matter where he was,” Omar said, “sometimes, multiple times in a day as he had held his Klan rallies throughout the country.”

Critics of Omar circulated a clip of the exchange on social media and excoriated the Muslim congresswoman after other Democratic leaders called for calm and civility in the wake of the November elections.

Omar went on to claim that former President Bill Clinton upheld the respectability of the Oval Office much more than Trump has during his tenure.

She also called it “shameful” for some of her Democratic colleagues in the Congress to criticize progressives and far-left Democrats for the failures of the party in the 2020 election.

A Fox News report, based on Federal Election Commission data, reported last week that Omar’s campaign sent more than $2.7 million to her husband’s political consulting firm for the 2019-2020 election cycle. Omar also won re-election on Nov. 3.

Rep. Ilhan Omar on the election, 117th Congress and more (Full Stream 11/16)



