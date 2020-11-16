https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/operation-warp-speed-pfizer-moderna/2020/11/16/id/997311

The withholding of vaccine news on the efficacy of Phase 3 trials until after the election was, in effect, meddling that took down President Donald Trump, according to Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., on Newsmax TV.

“You had to be disturbed by it; I really felt for the president on this,” Van Drew told Monday’s “Spicer & Co.,” about anti-Trump statements and operatives connected to Pfizer, which attempted to deny the impact of the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed.

“Even though this was his plan and what he had worked on, nothing was said until after the election, and he would have won the election with that,” Van Drew told host Sean Spicer and co-host Lindsay Keith.

Van Drew praised the president’s unique ability to get tough things done quickly, like the two coronavirus vaccines that will be coming out in mere months, instead of years.

“It is why that potential for America is unlimited if we just really open the doors and cut out the excessive amount of bureaucracy,” Van Drew added, echoing the president’s oft-repeated mantra.

Van Drew also rebuked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for vowing not to work across the aisle, calling the single-mindedness a key reason he left the Democrat Party for Republicans amid the House Democrats’ partisan impeachment of Trump last fall.

“I was told I had to do something: I had no choice,” Van Drew lamented. “My life was going to be hell if I didn’t do what I was told.

“Literally that’s what they said: ‘You have to obey.'”

