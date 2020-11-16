https://hannity.com/media-room/report-israel-demands-cnn-issue-apology-after-anchor-compared-trump-admin-to-nazi-kristallnacht/

“When you say that the cause of migration is legal loopholes or bad judicial decisions, rather than the dire conditions of violence and poverty in these people’s home countries that’s literally driving them from home, I think it’s easier to slam the door against these kids and these families,” she said. “This hearing is a recognition and an insistence that on that humanity … a recognition that just following orders is no more an excuse today than it was back in Germany.”

Scanlon was speaking at a House Judiciary Committee hearing when she launched into her bizarre rant; saying “Just following orders is no more an excuse today than it was back in Germany.”

Democratic Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon stunned reporters and audience members this week when she directly compared US Border Patrol Agents with those who simply “followed orders” from the Nazi regime during World War II.

BETO IMPLODES: O’Rourke Compares Trump ‘MAGA’ Event with Nazi ‘Nuremberg Rally’

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.23.19

Rapidly fading Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke viciously attacked President Trump and his supporters Monday; saying his recent ‘MAGA’ event in North Carolina was like an “impromptu Nuremberg rally.”

“Yes, President Trump is a racist,” 2020 candidate Beto O’Rourke tells @ABC News. “What we saw in North Carolina last week was almost an impromptu Nuremberg rally.” https://t.co/rzC4HnxhRP pic.twitter.com/LiqB2XVitO — ABC News (@ABC) July 22, 2019

“Do you think that President Trump is a racist?” asked ABC News.

“Yes, President Trump is a racist. What we saw in North Carolina last week was almost an impromptu Nuremberg rally; inciting hatred and violence against people based on the color of their skin, based on their religion,” said O’Rourke.

“It’s very clear the path that he is taking us on. We either willingly submit to that, or we stand up against it and stand for what we know this country can be. That’s what I’m trying to do,” he added.

Sen. Mazie Hirono made similar statements earlier this week; calling the President’s popular rallies something out of “Totalitarian Heaven.”

“Trump and his ultra-right wing base have a symbiotic relationship. They feed his narcissism and he feeds their hatred of others. A match made in totalitarian heaven,” posted Hirono on Twitter.

Trump and his ultra-right wing base have a symbiotic relationship. They feed his narcissism and he feeds their hatred of others. A match made in totalitarian heaven. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) July 18, 2019

The packed Democratic presidential field will likely become less crowded in the coming weeks, with major campaigns of national candidates quickly running out of cash heading into the second televised debate.

“Among those with the highest burn rates, according to Federal Election Commission records, are New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney was also listed as having spent several million more than he raised, but the candidate has since said the numbers were misreported,” reports Fox News.

“It’s never a good sign,” Larry Sabato, director of University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, said. “I’m not going to write them all off, let’s see what happens in the second debate.”

“I would say that for O’Rourke, and several of the others really, a stellar debate performance is essential,” Sabato said. “No one could watch his campaign and say that Beto O’Rourke was doing really well. He’s not. They expected a lot more than this.”