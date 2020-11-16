https://hannity.com/media-room/report-murders-shootings-in-minneapolis-up-64-compared-to-last-four-years/

‘LIKE A NUCLEAR BOMB’: 200 Minneapolis Officers ‘Apply to Leave’ Department, 20% of Entire Police Force

Nearly 200 Minneapolis police officers have “applied to leave” the Department in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death over Memorial Day weekend, with one veteran cop saying it’s like a “nuclear bomb” went off in the city.

“It’s almost like a nuclear bomb hit the city, and the people who didn’t perish are standing around,” said Officer Rich Walker Sr., a 16-year Minneapolis police veteran. “I’m still surprised that we’ve got cops showing up to work, to be honest.”

“Front line supervisors play the most critical role in making meaningful changes,” added one Commander. “Don’t take this lightly.”

“Crime is rampant in Minneapolis right now. It is lawlessness…the criminals are emboldened to do whatever they want to do. Open air drug sales, gun violence, robberies, assaults—it’s almost every 20 minutes,” said another officer.

