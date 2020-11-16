https://hannity.com/media-room/report-murders-shootings-in-minneapolis-up-64-compared-to-last-four-years/
‘LIKE A NUCLEAR BOMB’: 200 Minneapolis Officers ‘Apply to Leave’ Department, 20% of Entire Police Force
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.21.20
Nearly 200 Minneapolis police officers have “applied to leave” the Department in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death over Memorial Day weekend, with one veteran cop saying it’s like a “nuclear bomb” went off in the city.
“It’s almost like a nuclear bomb hit the city, and the people who didn’t perish are standing around,” said Officer Rich Walker Sr., a 16-year Minneapolis police veteran. “I’m still surprised that we’ve got cops showing up to work, to be honest.”
“Front line supervisors play the most critical role in making meaningful changes,” added one Commander. “Don’t take this lightly.”
“Crime is rampant in Minneapolis right now. It is lawlessness…the criminals are emboldened to do whatever they want to do. Open air drug sales, gun violence, robberies, assaults—it’s almost every 20 minutes,” said another officer.
Minneapolis police officer:
“Crime is rampant in Minneapolis right now. It is lawlessness…the criminals are emboldened to do whatever they want to do. Open air drug sales, gun violence, robberies, assaults—it’s almost every 20 minutes.”
Joe Biden won’t condemn this madness! pic.twitter.com/i1Uuym8HCL
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 17, 2020
Read the full report here.
‘HELP US’: Minneapolis Residents Turn to ‘Outside Police’ Amid Violent Crime Surge, Cop Shortage
posted by Hannity Staff – 11.10.20
Scared residents in Minneapolis, Minnesota are reportedly turning to “outside police” to respond to emergencies as the city grapples with an officer shortage after the council voted to “defund” the department.
“Officials in Minneapolis are considering bringing in police from other jurisdictions as the city faces a shortage of officers and a wave of violent crime,” reports Fox News. “Officers from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Metro Transit Police would form Joint Enforcement Teams and primarily respond to violent 911 calls.”
“We’re not gonna be having these people out taking bicycle theft reports. These are going to be people out combating crime issues,” said John Elder, a spokesman for Minneapolis police.
Inside sources say the Mayor supports the plan which could cost $500,000 per year.
Read the full report at Fox News.