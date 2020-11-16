https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/report-president-trumps-legal-team-summoned-white-house-emergency-meeting/

President Trump’s legal team was summoned to the White House Monday for a 2 p.m. meeting, according to a report by Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson.

Anchor Heather Childers: “Well the President’s legal team, we’re being told right now, breaking news for you, they’ve all been summoned to an emergency meeting at the White House at this hour right now.”

Robinson, “…Yes, Newsmax was told that the legal team was summoned to the White House for a 2 p.m. meeting. However I will tell you that the White House is not confirming such a meeting.”

Newsmax reports Trump election lawyers summoned to White House. pic.twitter.com/pPEs0cynPE — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) November 16, 2020

