Former Vice President Joe Biden fielded twelve questions from reporters Monday after a briefing from the “Office of the President-elect” about the economy. Not one of them dealt with violence carried out by leftists against Trump supporters.

On Saturday, there were numerous assaults by left-wing counter-demonstrators against Trump supporters who participated in the “Million MAGA March” in Washington, D.C.

But not one journalist in Biden’s press briefing asked him about it.

These were the twelve questions asked (transcription via rev.com):

What do you see as the biggest threat to your transition right now, given President Trump’s unprecedented attempt to obstruct and delay a smooth transfer of power?

Does student loan forgiveness figure in your plan, would you take executive action to achieve it?

What options do you have to try and ensure that you are ready to go on day one?

And what is your message to Republicans who are backing up the President’s refusal to concede?

[A]t the end of the day, do you want [Trump] to concede?

[W]ill you get vaccinated?

And if you’re hesitant, why should any American have confidence in the vaccine?

[D]o you think that more governors should be closing non-essential businesses and reinstating stay at home orders?

[W]hat is your message to people who are considering, for example, getting together with their families and others for Thanksgiving? Would you urge people to reconsider their plans?

What would you do right away, specifically to address jobs that may not return for months, may not return ever, including in communities of color?

It seems that, in the last couple of days, 15 countries, Asian Pacific countries, have signed onto a new trade deal, the RCEP. Should the United States consider joining that trade agreement?

You have indicated changes you want to make in US International Policy on other fronts, like the Paris Climate deal. … But why not here?

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer argued: “If Biden supporters were attacked, the only questions to Trump would be about violence, demanding that he condemn it.”

Biden took about 12 questions from reporters today. Not one was about the violence against Trump supporters in the streets of DC. No one asked him to condemn it. If Biden supporters were attacked, the only questions to Trump would be about violence, demanding that he condemn it. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) November 16, 2020

Neither Biden nor his deputy, Kamala Harris, has condemned the violence.

