Anti-Trumpers decrying his supporters as election deniers – including Newsmax, per CNN and The New York Times – are actually the ones leading a psychological operation, according to Republican political strategist Roger Stone on Newsmax TV.

In doing so, they are also denying the Constitution and the legal due process.

“It is far, far from over,” Stone told Monday’s “Stinchfield.” “And this psy-ops that they’re running, this group hypnosis to try to just make Biden look presidential, trot out Republicans verifiers like [Sen. Mitt] Romney and George W. Bush, it’s very transparent in my view.”

Stone rejected the mainstream media’s denial of evidence of voter fraud, saying in actuality, the evidence being presented by the President Donald Trump lawyers is “overwhelming and compelling.”

Despite the evidence, it will be very difficult to fight this “psy-ops” and root out Democrat corruption, voter fraud, and illegality.

“It is going to take some creative litigation, but Sydney Powell is creative and excellent and able lawyer,” Stone noted of one of the notable members of the legal team.

“We owe it to the president to fight it out. I am strongly in favor of pursuing all remedies until all remedies have been exhausted.”

