Senator Chuck Grassley announced Tuesday morning that he has been exposed to the novel coronavirus and will entire quarantine immediately as he awaits the results of his test.

The 87-year-old Republican from Iowa made the announcement via his press office Tuesday morning. The longtime lawmaker’s age puts him in a high-risk category for the sometimes fatal virus.

His office says he will continue his business from home through the duration of this process.

