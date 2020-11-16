https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/masks-senate/2020/11/16/id/997329

Two senators, a Republican and a Democrat, clashed on the Senate floor Monday over mask-wearing, a microcosm of the debate that has been seen across the country for the past several months.

As Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, was given the floor, he began by asking Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, to wear a mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, The Hill reported.

“I’d start by asking the presiding officer to please wear a mask, as he speaks and people below him or, I can’t tell you what to do but I know that,” Brown said.

Sullivan then cut him off: “I don’t wear a mask when I’m speaking like most senators. I don’t need your instruction.”

“I know you don’t need my instruction, but there clearly isn’t much interest in this body in public health,” Brown shot back. “We have a president who hasn’t shown up at the coronavirus task force meeting in months. We have a majority leader that calls us back here to vote on an unqualified nominee.”

Brown was referring to reports that President Donald Trump has not attended coronavirus task force meetings since the summer.

“At the same time to vote for judge after judge after judge, exposing all the people who can’t say anything. I understand the people in front of you and the presiding officer and expose all the staff here,” Brown said.

The Hill reported that video showed that at least one person was standing in front of Sullivan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

