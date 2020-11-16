https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/16/shameless-fraud-janice-deans-response-to-gov-andrew-cuomo-lecturing-others-about-admitting-their-mistakes-is-perfect/

Gov. Andrew Cuomo lecturing others about admitting their mistakes and shortcomings may be the most hypocritical, ri-damn-diculous thing we’ve seen today. And considering we cover Twitter for a living that is saying somethin’.

Seriously with this guy?

NY Gov. Cuomo: “The key is to be strong and secure enough to admit your mistakes and admit your shortcomings — don’t get defensive.” pic.twitter.com/cOWDbdSJj4 — The Hill (@thehill) November 16, 2020

Don’t get defensive?

What?

And while plenty of people thought Cuomo’s speech was a hot mess, Janice Dean’s reaction was the best:

Lol. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 16, 2020

Seriously, at this point, all you can do is laugh.

Point and laugh even.

He’s never taken responsibility for his decision that led to the deaths of thousands in NY nursing homes. Hell in the ultimate gaslighting move, he even wrote a book talking about his success in managing the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/2pvF80TuJ0 — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) November 16, 2020

It’s like he doesn’t realize we all know that he stuck sick people in nursing homes and wiped out thousands of elderly people, including Janice Dean’s in-laws.

What a shameless fraud.

Sociopath. — James (@liberty_james1) November 16, 2020

Sociopath.

Works.

Admit you murdered elderly people then. — President-Elect Kelekat 😼Meow Y’all. (@KeleJohnson) November 16, 2020

This in and of itself proves @andrewcuomo is weak and insecure. — magalopes Isaiah 41:10 (@mlwelch31) November 16, 2020

Now talk about all the people you killed in nursing homes. — President Elect -Giattino (@Joegiattino) November 16, 2020

He’s far too busy writing books about how successful he was with dealing with the COVID.

*eye roll*

***

