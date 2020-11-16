https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/16/shameless-fraud-janice-deans-response-to-gov-andrew-cuomo-lecturing-others-about-admitting-their-mistakes-is-perfect/

Gov. Andrew Cuomo lecturing others about admitting their mistakes and shortcomings may be the most hypocritical, ri-damn-diculous thing we’ve seen today. And considering we cover Twitter for a living that is saying somethin’.

Seriously with this guy?

Don’t get defensive?

What?

And while plenty of people thought Cuomo’s speech was a hot mess, Janice Dean’s reaction was the best:

Seriously, at this point, all you can do is laugh.

Point and laugh even.

It’s like he doesn’t realize we all know that he stuck sick people in nursing homes and wiped out thousands of elderly people, including Janice Dean’s in-laws.

Sociopath.

Works.

He’s far too busy writing books about how successful he was with dealing with the COVID.

*eye roll*

***

