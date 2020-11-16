https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/shock-jock-howard-stern-mocks-idea-trump-tv-would-fail-inside-year?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Speculation has been swirling in recent days that if President Trump is deemed the loser of the 2020 election, he might look to create a Trump-branded television news channel and website to challenge Fox News, which in recent months has taken aim at the president.

But shock jock Howard Stern, who calls himself “The King Of All Media,” said doing so is much harder than it seems.

“The president all weekend was busy tweeting about Fox News,” Stern said on his Sirius-XM radio show on Monday. “He’s mad at them because they actually had some reality over there and now he’s talking about… the OANN network, which I’ve never seen, actually. I don’t know how you get it,” he said, referring to One America News Network.

“He thinks running the country is hard – wait ‘til he has to run a news network,” Stern said. “That’ll fail inside of a year like all the other businesses. This is just insanity what’s going on.”

Stern’s sidekick, Robin Quivers said she is familiar with OANN, a conservative news network, ripping it as “a doozy.”

The radio host, who often used his platform to advocate for Democrat Joe Biden just as he had for Hillary Clinton in 2016, also called on Trump to acknowledge that he lost the election.

“For once do something good for the country, calm down your f***ing loony hillbilly friends and tell them you lost the election and you’re going to help the transition,” Stern said. “These loonies who follow you are all worked up; they think something was taken from them.”

Back in May, Stern said, “I am all-in on Joe Biden. You see the wall that’s right next to you? I’ll vote for the wall over a guy who tells me that I should pour Clorox into my mouth. Listen, I think we are in deep s***. I think we could have been ahead of this curve.”

Stern also blasted the president’s supporters on the show.

“I don’t hate Donald,” Stern said. “I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence.”

In April, Stern said Trump supporters should “take disinfectant” and “drop dead.”

“I would love it if Donald would get on TV and take an injection of Clorox and let’s see if his theory works,” Stern said on his talk show. “Hold a big rally, say f*** this coronavirus, with all of his followers, and let them hug each other and kiss each other and have a big rally.”

And he also said Trump should just resign.

“I do think it would be extremely patriotic of Donald to say, ‘I’m in over my head and I don’t want to be president anymore,’” Stern added. “It’d be so patriotic that I’d hug him and then I’d go back to Mar-a-Lago and have a meal with him and feel good about him because it would be such an easy thing to do.”

As for whether Newsmax, which was reportedly a website that Trump was eying, its founder and CEO Christopher Ruddy on Tuesday said that’s not likely, adding the site is not for sale.

