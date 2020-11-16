https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/sidney-powell-drops-bomb-mark-levin-show-witness-creation-smartmatic-system-used-change-election-results-video/

Trump Attorney Sidney Powell joined Mark Levin on Monday to discuss the latest evidence of the ballot fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

During their discussion Sidney DROPPED A BOMB!

The Trump campaign has a witness who was present for the creation of the Smartmatic system when it was used to steal at least one election for Hugo Chavez in Venezuela.

Sidney Powell: I’ve got a firsthand witness. In fact I’ve just emailed you an affidavit from a witness who can now be used publicly. It’s redacted in some places but he was present for the creation of the system for this specific purpose of falsifying election results for Hugo Chavez and then Maduro. They exported this all over Latin America . It’s the Smartmatic and Dominion systems that were built to do this very thing, for changing the results of elections… And he realized when things were happening the way they were here, particularly with the states the suddenly went down, they stopped counting the votes. It was because the need was so great to President Trump that they had to go in and do a separate reset on the machines to have them come out for Biden. TRENDING: WE CAUGHT THEM! Part 4: We Were Able to Replicate SAME IMPOSSIBLE BALLOT RATIO Found in Michigan’s Kent County As Reported by Dr. Shiva – 20,000 Votes Switched from Trump to Biden Mark Levin: And you have evidence of this affect? Witnesses to this affect? Sidney Powell: I do, indeed.

Here is the video from Sidney’s appearance with Mark Levin today.

