On Monday, replying to a story in Politico quoting Dr. Anthony Fauci criticizing President Trump for not transitioning to a Biden administration more quickly, comedian-actor Kumail Nanjiani, who stars on HBO’s “Silicon Valley,” tweeted that Trump is “going to kill as many people as he possibly can on his way out.”

He’s going to kill as many people as he possibly can on his way out. https://t.co/yiwrNYVBzs — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 16, 2020

Fauci had stated, “This is something that just is now going in the very, very strong, right direction. The vaccines are effective. We want to get it approved as quickly as we possibly can. We want to get doses to people starting in December, and then we want to really get the ball rolling … We want a smooth process for that. And the way you do that is by essentially having the two groups speak to each other and exchange information.”

Last Friday, Nanjiani attacked Trump, tweeting, “He gets to act like a toddler because the people around him treat him like one. People are dying because he won’t face reality. The stakes could not be higher. We had 160,000 new cases yesterday. Each day is worse than the last. People are dying.”

He gets to act like a toddler because the people around him treat him like one. People are dying because he won’t face reality. The stakes could not be higher. We had 160,000 new cases yesterday. Each day is worse than the last. People are dying. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 13, 2020

Nanjiani does have a history of vitriol for conservatives and Republicans; in 2017, a group of high-profile evangelical leaders signed “The Nashville Statement,” affirming the biblical notion of sexuality, marriage, family, and gender. It stated:

We affirm that God has designed marriage to be covenantal, sexual, procreative, lifelong union of one man and one woman, as husband and wife and is meant to signify the covenant love between Christ and his bride the church. … We deny that God has designed marriage to be a homosexual, polygamous, or polyamorous relationship. We also deny that marriage is a mere human contract rather than a covenant made before God.”

Nanjiani tweeted,”F*** the #NashvilleStatement. F*** the evil s— that people justify using religion.”

In May 2018, Nanjiani accused the late Senator John McCain of racism, suggesting that a leaked White House “joke” that had been circulated about McCain’s late-stage brain cancer was “vile” but ultimately justified because the joke was not as vile as what McCain had been privy to, said, and defended, as The Daily Wire reported.

Nanjiani stated, “What was said about McCain was vile, but I wish the McCain’s (sic) had been as offended and vocal when vile stuff was said about other people/races/nationalities. Perhaps we wouldn’t be in this moment right now.”

McCain’s daughter Meghan fired back with clips of her father defending even his 2008 opponent, Barack Obama from racist rhetoric, tweeting, “You mean like he did here? I could give you literally thousands of examples of my father speaking up against bigotry of all kinds but this video sums it up pretty concisely. You know nothing about my family or my father Kumail, nothing.”

Nanjiani is currently helping an initiative titled #WinBothSeats, which is designed to gain victory in the two run-off elections for the Senate seats in Georgia, one race featuring incumbent GOP senator David Perdue having to defeat Democrat Jon Ossoff, whom he already defeated in November but has to face again because Perdue did not garner 50% of the vote, and the other race featuring incumbent GOP senator Kelly Loeffler against Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Let’s #WinBothSeats in Georgia. I am involved with this organization that distributes money to a group of the most effective Black & Brown led community organizers with a proven track record in Georgia. If you are able to, please donate:https://t.co/XBTCCEpxfm — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 11, 2020

