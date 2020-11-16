https://babylonbee.com/news/skynet-unveils-new-line-of-voting-machines/

MENLO PARK, CA—It’s looking increasingly likely that Trump’s lawsuits won’t change the results of the election, and that his claims about fraudulent voting and suspicious voting machines won’t swing the election in his favor.

But many people are now raising concerns as Silicon Valley startup Skynet has unveiled a new line of voting machines.

“WE NEED TO LOOK INTO THESE!” tweeted Trump. “RIGGED ELECTION???”

Twitter quickly fact-checked Trump’s tweet though, posting a disclaimer that “Skynet is safe and secure and we welcome our new robot overlords.”

“Well, this can’t be good,” said one commentator at the news. “Aren’t these supposed to do something bad?” His computer then shot him in the face.

Republicans are claiming the machines are going to enslave humanity, but Democrats are assuring everyone the machines are totally fine and that they’re fair and unbiased in their destruction of all humans.

