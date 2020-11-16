https://hannity.com/media-room/someone-tell-her-aoc-says-democrats-lost-the-house-majority-in-2020-they-did-not/

NOT A JOKE: AOC Blames GOP for DC Rainstorm, Says Republicans Putting Her ‘In Danger’

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.08.19

Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez weighed-in Monday on a spring thunderstorm that flooded several streets around Washington, DC; saying “unprecedented flooding” is the “new normal” and Republicans are “tripling-down on fossil fuels.”

“Unprecedented flooding is quickly becoming a new normal. Despite that, Republicans are tripling down on fossil fuels w/no plan to transition off them, or make the critical infra investments we need to prep for the climate crisis. Each day of inaction puts more of us in danger,” posted Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter.

Unprecedented flooding is quickly becoming a new normal. Despite that, Republicans are tripling down on fossil fuels w/no plan to transition off them, or make the critical infra investments we need to prep for the climate crisis. Each day of inaction puts more of us in danger. https://t.co/J8yqzguN5O — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 8, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez made similar comments earlier this year during a DC thunderstorm.

“They just issued a tornado watch in DC. Oh no, there’s people stuck outside. We need to get them out! This is crazy,” said the Congresswoman.

“Tornadoes are challenging to link to climate change links due to their nature (geographically, limited, acute patterns, how they form, etc.),” Ocasio-Cortez told her followers. “But we DO know that tornadoes HAVE been changing. They are no longer being limited to the Great Plains, and are shifting to other regions of the country.”

“The climate crisis is real y’all … guess we’re at casual tornadoes in growing regions of the country,” she later wrote on Instagram.

Meteorologist Ryan Maue was quick to point out the legislator’s error.

“The Congresswoman @AOC does not know the difference between weather and climate,” wrote Maue. “Let’s try an easy analogy: Weather is what outfit you wear heading out the door. Climate is your closet wardrobe.”