https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/526201-michigan-republicans-plan-to-pursue-whitmers-impeachment

Michigan state Rep. Matt Maddock (R) said on Sunday that he and a “growing list of Michigan Legislators” will work to impeach Gov. Gretchen WhitmerGretchen WhitmerWhitmer responds to Atlas: I won’t ‘be bullied into not following reputable scientists’ Michigan enacts new coronavirus restrictions on restaurants, bars, schools 16 police officers in Michigan city infected with COVID-19 MORE (D).

Maddock said fellow Republican state Reps. Daire Rendon, Beau LaFave, Ryan Berman, Shane Hernandez and John Reilly were among the lawmakers who would pursue Whitmer’s impeachment.

“Today, myself and a growing list of Michigan Legislators have decided that @GovWhitmer has crossed the line and will be calling for #ImpeachWhitmer hearings,” Maddock tweeted. “The list of violations is long and the call is overdue.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, myself and a growing list of Michigan Legislators have decided that @GovWhitmer has crossed the line and will be calling for #ImpeachWhitmer hearings. The list of violations is long and the call is overdue #MIGOP #MILEG — Matt Maddock (@matthewmaddock) November 16, 2020

This announcement comes a day after Michigan health officials announced new, targeted restrictions set to begin on Wednesday that affect bars, restaurants and schools. Restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate only outdoor dining, and all high school and college classes must be conducted remotely.

The new restrictions come amid rising COVID-19 cases in Michigan and across the country. Michigan recorded 499 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 15, according to a tracker from The New York Times, a 113 percent increase on the 14-day average.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whitmer defended her authority to issue a second stay-at-home order. In response to a tweet from White House coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas that called for Michiganders to “rise up,” Whitmer said, “We really all need to be focused on the public health crisis that is ravaging our country and that poses a very real threat to every one of us.”

In a longer post on his Facebook page, Maddock listed all the reasons he believed Whitmer deserved to be removed from office, including “Ignored court orders. Violated our Constitutional rights. Completely ignored due process and the legislature. Weaponized contract tracing databases to aid democrat campaigns.”

As WWMT reported, Whitmer’s press secretary, Tiffany Brown, responded by saying, “Governor Whitmer doesn’t have any time for partisan politics or people who don’t wear masks, don’t believe in science, and don’t have a plan to fight this virus. Right now, she is focused on saving lives. The governor will continue to work hard for all 10 million Michiganders. This is about Michigan vs. COVID-19. Governor Whitmer doesn’t care if you’re a Trump Republican or a Biden Democrat. We are all in this together.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

