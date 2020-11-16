https://www.theblaze.com/unleashed/ready-strip-clubs-allowed-to-reopen-in-california-while-churches-remain-locked-down

On Monday’s show, Pat discussed a temporary injunction on behalf of two adult entertainment establishments that allow the clubs to operate despite statewide COVID-19 lockdowns. Meanwhile, churches remain closed.

In October, the owners of Pacers Showgirls International and Cheetahs Gentlemen’s Club filed a lawsuit against the county claiming that public health orders violated the businesses’ constitutional rights of due process and equal protection under the law.

According to a report, San Diego Judge Joel R. Wohlfeil ordered a temporary injunction that stops “any government entity or law enforcement officer from enforcing the provisions of the cease-and-desist orders.”

Pat explained the problem is less about strip clubs being allowed to operate and more about churches being forced to remain closed,

Watch the video for the full story.







California Reopens Strip Clubs BEFORE Churches?



youtu.be



Use promo code PAT to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat’s biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

