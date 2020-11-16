https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/16/stunning-and-brave-whos-up-for-an-oral-history-of-how-cnn-journalists-survived-election-2020/

The collective four-year meltdown on CNN, where they gave the Democrats a platform to spread their anti-Trump narratives with zero pushback, culminated in an election week that ended with them calling the race for Joe Biden. CNN is now promoting a behind-the-scenes look at how their anchors and reporters “survived” it all:

The Oral History of CNN’s Election Weekhttps://t.co/Sfw2CWR1xv — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 16, 2020

My @CNN colleagues put in WORK. Here’s how they did it – in their own words. https://t.co/m635qdfx2S — Lisa Respers France (@LisaFranceCNN) November 16, 2020

An Oral History of How CNN Journalists Survived Election 2020 https://t.co/1bx7P0l3FQ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 16, 2020

Did tears just come to your eyes, too?

I’m going to with “in air conditioned offices with a really nice catered spread and a full-time support staff” https://t.co/rQ9kH4IX0L — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 16, 2020

Better article would be how the tantrum-throwing left-wing activists who parrot DNC talking points and feed their small audience the fake news that their masters deem appropriate survived Election 2020. https://t.co/lQ2RdrA5Zc — Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) November 16, 2020

FFS. You guys talked on TV and repeated the same f*cking thing every 15 minutes. Here’s a cookie. https://t.co/X9eBosflda — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) November 16, 2020

They’re going to dislocate their shoulders trying to pat themselves on the back so hard.

This is Van Jones talking about covering the election on CNN. And you thought YOU had problems. pic.twitter.com/dtLRYwyjCR — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) November 16, 2020

THIS. Is CNN:

Imagine making well over six figures during a global pandemic and complaining about how you barely survived the arduous task of talking. — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) November 16, 2020

Quite a difference in the complete meltdown you guys had in 2016. But, no, there is no bias at CNN. — JUST a GUY (@markbuc47) November 16, 2020

This is unreal. If you’ve lost your business, job, hopes, dreams, or the life of a loved-one to suicide or overdose in the past 8 months, how do you feel about these whiners? I could scream. They sicken me to my core. https://t.co/8kU3rZG0je — Insomnochick (@insomnochick) November 16, 2020

Just like storming the beaches of Normandy. 🙄 https://t.co/zOs73bB6f6 — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) November 16, 2020

Never forget the real heroes here… https://t.co/Rw0OpHDQrm — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) November 16, 2020

Stunning and brave https://t.co/vmzz81EskQ — Jared Rabel (@JradRabel) November 16, 2020

Next, how about a story titled “An oral history of how CNN ended up cutting a settlement check to Nick Sandmann”?

