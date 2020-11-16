https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/16/stunning-and-brave-whos-up-for-an-oral-history-of-how-cnn-journalists-survived-election-2020/

The collective four-year meltdown on CNN, where they gave the Democrats a platform to spread their anti-Trump narratives with zero pushback, culminated in an election week that ended with them calling the race for Joe Biden. CNN is now promoting a behind-the-scenes look at how their anchors and reporters “survived” it all:

Did tears just come to your eyes, too?

They’re going to dislocate their shoulders trying to pat themselves on the back so hard.

THIS. Is CNN:

Next, how about a story titled “An oral history of how CNN ended up cutting a settlement check to Nick Sandmann”?

