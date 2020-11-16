https://babylonbee.com/news/target-immediately-pulls-bible-from-shelves-after-church-of-satan-complains/

U.S.—After the Church of Satan complained on Twitter that Target was selling Bibles, the retailer quickly apologized and pulled the Bible from its shelves.

The Church of Satan complained that the book was “Satanophobic.” Its tweet got 666 retweets, and Target jumped into action, immediately responding to the tweet that the book was pulled from shelves.

“Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We have removed this book from our assortment,” Target replied after the single complaint. Target went on to reaffirm its commitment to Satanic rights and Satanic Pride, announcing that Target will once again be a proud supporter of Satanic Pride Month this year.

Target walked back their decision after public outcry and say they will reverse their decision again if there is further outcry over the decision reversal.

[Boomers: please note the preceding was satire and you should not call your local Target to complain. Thank you]