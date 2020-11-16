https://www.oann.com/tesla-jumps-9-company-to-join-sp-500/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tesla-jumps-9-company-to-join-sp-500

November 16, 2020

By Noel Randewich

(Reuters) – Shares of Tesla Inc surged 9% in extended trade on Monday after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that the electric carmaker would join the S&P 500 index, a major win for Chief Executive Elon Musk and his shareholders.

Tesla will join the S&P 500 prior to the opening of trading on Dec. 21, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a news release.

Due to Tesla’s unusually large market capitalization, S&P Dow Jones Indices said it would consult investors about whether the company should be added all at once or in two separate tranches.

With a market capitalization over $380 billion, Tesla is one of the most valuable companies on Wall Street.

Tesla’s inclusion in the widely followed stock market index means investment funds that track the S&P 500 will have to buy billions of dollars worth of the company’s shares.

A blockbuster quarterly report in July cleared a major hurdle for Tesla’s potential inclusion.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Leslie Adler and Peter Cooney)

