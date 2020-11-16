https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/16/the-first-step-is-admitting-youre-an-ashole-amy-klobuchar-demanding-people-wear-a-mask-backfires-in-a-most-hilarious-way/

Amy Klobuchar wants you to wear a mask.

Wear a mask. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 16, 2020

You’d think by now she’d realize making demands of people on Twitter is never a great idea. What, did she think users would be like, ‘WHOA, THANK GOODNESS! If you hadn’t told me to wear a mask I might not be wearing one and we both know I really shouldn’t be thinking for myself or making my own decisions. SHEW! What would I do without some insane elected official who throws office supplies at her staff and eats salad with a fork to tell me what to do?!’

Yeah, it didn’t go like that … like at all.

get stuffed. — President Elect TexasDamnit (@TexasDamnit) November 16, 2020

No — Carole J 🇺🇸 (@zakasnak) November 16, 2020

Better idea….. if you see someone without a mask & you don’t like it, distance yourself. #Easy — William of Mary 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 (@fore_not_four) November 16, 2020

Sounds logical and reasonable.

I can see where it would be appealing to you to cover YOUR face. — Capt. Anton Zilwicki, RMN (@antonzilwicky54) November 16, 2020

Ouch.

Eat salad with a FORK. — Venus Infers (@gypsyluc) November 16, 2020

Right?

How hard is that?

Don’t throw stuff — Stranger has boob armor (@lone_rides) November 16, 2020

Duck!

Here’s one for you pic.twitter.com/UB054sT9ZH — Todd Fox 🦊 ⭐⭐⭐🇺🇸🇺🇸🎵🎶🌴🌵 (@toddfoxauthor) November 16, 2020

Perfect.

The 400th time you say that is no more valid then the first. Mind your own business, by the way. — James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) November 16, 2020

By the way.

Mind your own business — Dr. Lockdown (@Px4Compact) November 16, 2020

You’re a tool — President Elect Aimee 🇺🇸 (@AimInOregon) November 16, 2020

That works.

***

Related:

‘Not a bell you can unring’: Thread BLASTING public officials and their COVID regulations hypocrisy (hello BLM riots) a MUST-READ

Is this racist? Because this sounds racist: Kamala Harris’ tweet about ‘building a system’ so people of color can succeed goes SO wrong

‘Except you’re FORCED to attend’: EPIC thread takes ridiculous ‘socialism is just like a potluck, y’all’ narrative APART and it’s glorious

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

