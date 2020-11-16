https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/16/the-first-step-is-admitting-youre-an-ashole-amy-klobuchar-demanding-people-wear-a-mask-backfires-in-a-most-hilarious-way/
Amy Klobuchar wants you to wear a mask.
Wear a mask.
— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 16, 2020
You’d think by now she’d realize making demands of people on Twitter is never a great idea. What, did she think users would be like, ‘WHOA, THANK GOODNESS! If you hadn’t told me to wear a mask I might not be wearing one and we both know I really shouldn’t be thinking for myself or making my own decisions. SHEW! What would I do without some insane elected official who throws office supplies at her staff and eats salad with a fork to tell me what to do?!’
Yeah, it didn’t go like that … like at all.
get stuffed.
— President Elect TexasDamnit (@TexasDamnit) November 16, 2020
No
— Carole J 🇺🇸 (@zakasnak) November 16, 2020
Better idea….. if you see someone without a mask & you don’t like it, distance yourself. #Easy
— William of Mary 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 (@fore_not_four) November 16, 2020
Sounds logical and reasonable.
No. pic.twitter.com/2AhyGXmSeL
— Greg B (@ramsangels) November 16, 2020
I can see where it would be appealing to you to cover YOUR face.
— Capt. Anton Zilwicki, RMN (@antonzilwicky54) November 16, 2020
Ouch.
Eat salad with a FORK.
— Venus Infers (@gypsyluc) November 16, 2020
Right?
How hard is that?
Don’t throw stuff
— Stranger has boob armor (@lone_rides) November 16, 2020
Duck!
— President-Elect Dominion (@MrJeremyTurner) November 16, 2020
Here’s one for you pic.twitter.com/UB054sT9ZH
— Todd Fox 🦊 ⭐⭐⭐🇺🇸🇺🇸🎵🎶🌴🌵 (@toddfoxauthor) November 16, 2020
Perfect.
Pound sand. pic.twitter.com/HFlhB4TIxL
— Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) November 16, 2020
Get bent.
— Girl_Grimly (@ed_grimly) November 16, 2020
The 400th time you say that is no more valid then the first.
Mind your own business, by the way.
— James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) November 16, 2020
By the way.
Mind your own business
— Dr. Lockdown (@Px4Compact) November 16, 2020
You’re a tool
— President Elect Aimee 🇺🇸 (@AimInOregon) November 16, 2020
That works.
***
