One of the news stories that Twitter has decided to highlight Monday is a piece by the Associated Press saying that Georgia election officials can and must verify absentee ballot signatures, though President Trump has tweeted that Georgia “won’t let us look at the all-important signature match” — a tweet that Twitter has tagged with a disclaimer that the claim is disputed.

AP Fact Check says that’s incorrect:

Breitbart’s Joel Pollak has fact-checked the AP’s fact-check:

Remember when Team Joe was holding an event on Nov. 4 to train people to go door to door to help voters “cure” their mail-in ballots so they counted?

And here’s attorney L. Lin Wood on Trump’s Monday tweet:

