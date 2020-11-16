https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/16/the-recount-in-georgia-is-a-sham-aps-fact-check-of-president-trump-gets-fact-checked/

One of the news stories that Twitter has decided to highlight Monday is a piece by the Associated Press saying that Georgia election officials can and must verify absentee ballot signatures, though President Trump has tweeted that Georgia “won’t let us look at the all-important signature match” — a tweet that Twitter has tagged with a disclaimer that the claim is disputed.

Georgia won’t let us look at the all important signature match. Without that the recount is MEANINGLESS. Open up unconstitutional Consent Decree, NOW! @BrianKempGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

AP Fact Check says that’s incorrect:

President Trump has wrongly claimed that Georgia elections officials can’t verify signatures on absentee ballot envelopes because of a legal settlement. Georgia’s secretary of state said matching signatures is not only possible, it’s required. #APFactCheck https://t.co/bubXBC6kPv — AP Fact Check (@APFactCheck) November 15, 2020

Breitbart’s Joel Pollak has fact-checked the AP’s fact-check:

The @AP fact check says that @realDonaldTrump is wrong about signature matching in the Georgia consent decree. But the AP article does not link to the consent decree. https://t.co/0ofBWKytPs (Never a good sign.) So I decided to check AP’s work. The AP’s fact-check is wrong. (1/7) https://t.co/TN32Qi2P5y — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 16, 2020

I found that In 2019, Georgia enacted a law that relaxes the signature matching requirement. It allows an absentee voter whose signature does not match to cast a provisional ballot, then “cure” the defect within a certain period of time, with ID etc. https://t.co/u1NRSe7kKf (2/7) — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 16, 2020

Remember when Team Joe was holding an event on Nov. 4 to train people to go door to door to help voters “cure” their mail-in ballots so they counted?

I found the consent decree on the website of Perkins Coie. It’s another win for attorney Marc Elias, the Democrat lawyer who was exposed as having hired Fusion GPS to compile the “Russia dossier.” Having tried to influence one election, with 0 consequences, he did it again. (3/7) — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 16, 2020

The consent decree (https://t.co/8sLWAJRQU2) creates a new, complicated process that makes it MUCH harder to reject a ballot with a signature that does not match the voter file, and requires the rejecting officials be named. This drastically reduces the chance of rejection. (4/7) — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 16, 2020

The specific Trump tweet that the @AP fact-checked was one claiming Georgia made it “impossible” to verify signatures. https://t.co/4QUMqJlgyg It’s not impossible, theoretically, but highly impractical. That was the point. The AP just says “wrong.” In fact, the AP is wrong. (5/7) — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 16, 2020

Why would Georgia Gov. @BrianKempGA have allowed his state to enter into such a decree? Because Democrats had accused him of having stolen the 2018 election (which @staceyabrams did not properly concede) through voter suppression, calling him a racist etc. He needed an out. (6/7) — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 16, 2020

The @AP says: “There is nothing in the consent decree that prevents Georgia election clerks from scrutinizing signatures.” That’s misleading. The decree makes checking signatures *practically* impossible. Trump is closer to the truth than the so-called fact-checkers. Again. (7/7) — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 16, 2020

And here’s attorney L. Lin Wood on Trump’s Monday tweet:

President Trump @realDonaldTrump is 100% right. The recount in GA is a sham. Just like the back room deal @GaSecofState made with Democrats & Clinton lawyers to change absentee ballot rules. Only legislature can change rules. LET YOUR VOICES BE HEARD, FELLOW GEORGIANS!!! https://t.co/DmMr7XWUdp — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 16, 2020

This claim about election fraud is disputed by one person @jack ~ too much control for one person. — NoticePros (@noticepros) November 16, 2020

