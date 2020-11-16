https://gayletrotter.com/the-intolerant-vicious-left/

L eftist blacklists are all about tolerance, don’t you know? Let us at last reject the trope that the Left is the party of love and tolerance.

After the predictable media coronation of Joe Biden as 46th president of the United States, leftist vitriol and hatred spilled out on the internet, corporate media, and into the streets.

Washington, D.C. endured an entire summer marred by rioting, violence, vandalism, and arson. Like many urban centers, the District prepared for election day by boarding up our office buildings, government locations, and retail stores.

Everyone with common sense knew that the threat emanated from violent leftists. No one worried about right-wing militias or anarchists harming people if Joe Biden were to win.

It says a lot that in a city that voted 93% for Joe Biden, and governed by a city council without a single Republican elected leader, the town folk and elected officials feared their own political allies. And with good reason, having endured this summer’s wave of political violence.

Unlike violent deconstructionists, President Trump is a builder. He has kept his promises to the American people.

In 2016, he made centrist Republican campaign promises in the areas of tax policy, national sovereignty, government regulation, trade, religious liberty, life issues, second amendment rights, environmental protections, use of American military force, and immigration.

He also added issues like criminal justice reform, which may be responsible for his 2020 gains with the African American community.

And Trump fulfilled his promises on each of these issues, surprising long-time swamp-watchers with his level of commitment he was and how much he was able to accomplish.

In contrast, Joe Biden campaigned on dismantling each of Mr. Trump’s accomplishments, even pledging to use again the crushing power of our federal government to harass nuns for failing to violate their uncontroversial religious beliefs under Obamacare regulations that the Trump administration reversed.

Mr. Biden vowed to hike tax rates to punish job-creators.

His running-mate, Kamala Harris, tweeted a video praising the use of government to create equal outcomes for Americans, rather than equal opportunities. How might one accomplish equal outcomes, one might ask? By government force. Welcome to the police state.



Are we safe with the power of government in the hands of those who won’t even let nuns serve the elderly poor without conscripting them into the sexual revolution in violation of their conscience?

That brings us to the Leftist response to the media coronation of Mr. Biden.

First, they are crowdsourcing a blacklist of everyone who worked for the Trump administration, supported Mr. Trump, or received a nomination from Mr. Trump.

Their creepy Stalinist double-speak for this effort is the Trump Accountability Project. Alexandria Ocasia-Cortez — part of the Venezuelan socialist wing of the Democrat party — supported the effort.

Mind you, these are the very same people who hammered Mr. Trump and his supporters for the last four years on their supposed lack of tolerance, diversity, “norm” violations, and threats to democracy.

So it takes a breathtaking amount of chutzpah to advocate blacklisting political opponents.

Can there be anything less tolerant, less diverse, and more of a threat to our system of government than winning an election and then calling for the professional annihilation of your adversaries?

Steve Bannon, exiled to internet Siberia, will never recover from suggesting that Anthony Fauci and Christoper Wray deserve their heads on pikes, while Kathy Griffin gleefully reposted images of her with Donald Trump’s severed and bloodied head.

From the same people aghast at chants of “Lock her up” at Trump rallies, Slate wants Trump advisor Stephen Miller imprisoned for “spreading his pestilence,” a textbook anti-Semitic slur.

From ground zero in Washington, D.C., shopkeepers are removing the boards from their windows while the Left compiles enemy lists.

For a party that bleats on about their love and tolerance, their actions speak louder than their words.

