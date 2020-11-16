https://www.oann.com/third-u-s-senator-says-he-opposes-trumps-fed-pick-shelton/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=third-u-s-senator-says-he-opposes-trumps-fed-pick-shelton

FILE PHOTO: Committee Chairman Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN), speaks during a U.S. Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Hearing to examine COVID-19, focusing on an update on the federal response at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 23, 2020. Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS

November 16, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – A third senator has said he would oppose Republican U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial pick for the Federal Reserve, former economic adviser Judy Shelton, according to the Washington Post and CNBC.

Opposition from Tennessee’s Lamar Alexander, a Republican, would trim the margin of support for the Shelton, but may not prevent her confirmation.

Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the current Senate, and even with three Republicans voting against, Vice President Mike Pence could cast a tie-breaking vote. And it may not come to that, should the confirmation vote be held in the next few days: the Washington Post reported that Alexander will not be in Washington this week.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte, Ann Saphir; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

