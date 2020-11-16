https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/16/this-is-getting-ridiculous-calif-gov-gavin-newsom-reportedly-considering-statewide-curfew-but-first-wants-to-review-studies-from-where/

Many state governors have tightened restrictions, but California Gov. Gavin Newsom is reportedly thinking about another measure that is sure to fire up a backlash:

First Newsom apparently needs to review curfew studies from certain countries overseas, including… well, see for yourself:

Democrat governors appear to be in competition with one another, but Newsom is usually leading the pack on overreach — but Saudi Arabia? Maybe Newsom’s already been inspired:

As we’ve seen from Democrat governors getting smacked down by courts in other states, they always come back for more, and then some.

And “parties for me but not for thee” double standards are also ticking off a lot of people.

But as we’ve seen, logic doesn’t always apply.

