The Clark County Commission just threw out an election that represents almost 1/6 of the total votes cast in Clark County because there were too many “discrepancies” to be sure that that the results in that election can be certain. 153K votes in this election. https://t.co/kqO1cBwnYH
— Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) November 16, 2020
Ballot ‘Discrepancies That We Can’t Explain’
Attorney Craig Mueller is here in front of the Clark County Commish asking for a “total revote.” Mueller is alleging that the Clark County registrar “flooded the county” with an additional 93,000 ballots, which he says wouldn’t have been a problem if not for the sig ver machine.
— Megan Messerly (@meganmesserly) November 16, 2020
Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria on the Clark County Commission District C race: “We have found discrepancies that we can’t explain that would cast a doubt on whether or not that margin of victory is solid.”
— Megan Messerly (@meganmesserly) November 16, 2020
President Trump noticed…
Big victory moments ago in the State of Nevada. The all Democrat County Commissioner race, on same ballot as President, just thrown out because of large scale voter discrepancy. Clark County officials do not have confidence in their own election security. Major impact! https://t.co/TLHnFKNN6g
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020