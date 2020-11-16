https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/too-many-discrepancies-clark-county-throws-out-local-election-result/

Posted by Kane on November 16, 2020 7:20 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Ballot ‘Discrepancies That We Can’t Explain’

President Trump noticed…

Daily Wire has the full story..

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...