Dr. Scott Atlas, a medical adviser to President TrumpDonald John TrumpWhitmer responds to Atlas: I won’t ‘be bullied into not following reputable scientists’ Obama: US ‘adversaries have seen us weakened’ Obama describes wife Michelle’s resistance to presidential ambitions MORE, called on Michiganders to “rise up” after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen WhitmerWhitmer responds to Atlas: I won’t ‘be bullied into not following reputable scientists’ Michigan enacts new coronavirus restrictions on restaurants, bars, schools 16 police officers in Michigan city infected with COVID-19 MORE (D) announced new restrictions amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

“The only way this stops is if people rise up,” Atlas tweeted Sunday after Whitmer’s office announced a three-week return to remote learning for high schools and college students, as well as a reimposed ban on dine-in service at restaurants.

“You get what you accept. #FreedomMatters #StepUp,” Atlas added.

The only way this stops is if people rise up. You get what you accept. #FreedomMatters #StepUp https://t.co/8QKBszgKTM — Scott W. Atlas (@SWAtlasHoover) November 15, 2020

Whitmer, reportedly the target of a kidnapping plot by a far-right militia group earlier this year, reacted to the tweets Sunday evening, telling CNN’s Wolf Blitzer: “We know that the White House likes to single us out here in Michigan, me out in particular. I’m not going to be bullied into not following reputable scientists and medical professionals.”

Atlas’s tweet echoes one by Trump himself earlier this year calling on armed anti-lockdown protesters to “LIBERATE MICHIGAN,” a post that was frequently cited in the wake of the news of the alleged Whitmer kidnapping plot.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) tweeted that Atlas’s comment was “disappointing, irresponsible, and the reason why the United States finds itself in such desperate circumstances regarding COVID-19.”

“A patriot is one who protects America from its enemies, both foreign and domestic. COVID-19 is the enemy, not each other,” she added. “Stop pitting Americans against each other and start supporting policies proven to effectively fight the virus.”

A patriot is one who protects America from its enemies, both foreign and domestic. COVID-19 is the enemy, not each other. Stop pitting Americans against each other and start supporting policies proven to effectively fight the virus. — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) November 16, 2020

