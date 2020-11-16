http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qHpt9ziNOn0/

The Trump campaign pushed back Sunday night against reports by the Washington Post and others that it had dropped a major part of its case challenging the election results in Pennsylvania.

The Post‘s Jon Swaine and Elise Viebeck reported that the Trump campaign was abandoning the claim that election authorities invalidated over 600,000 votes by barring Trump election observers from watching the count.

That left a much smaller part of the case — namely, that Democratic-run counties allowed voters to “cure” problems with their mailed-in ballots, while Republican counties, following rules laid down by the state legislature, did not.

But Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis, who appeared on Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot 125 shortly after the Post story came out, disputed its claims.

Note to @washingtonpost: @JennaEllisEsq of the Trump campaign says this report is inaccurate, i.e. #fakenews. She told “@BreitbartNews Sunday” that the authors appear to have missed paragraphs 142 and 150. cc: @jonswaine @eliseviebeck https://t.co/fwD9VZUsXI — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 16, 2020

Other campaign officials added to the criticism of the Post on Twitter.

They also missed Paragraph 4. @washingtonpost just making shit up today! https://t.co/hXmBycUmHN — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) November 16, 2020

The only thing that would have surprised me is if Philly didn’t cheat on a big scale in the 2020 election. It would have been the first time they missed such an opportunity in 60 years. Wake up to reality! — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 16, 2020

This story is completely erroneous. Our lawsuit in Pennsylvania absolutely still makes an issue of the 682,479 mail-in and absentee ballots that were counted in secret. To write that we had scrapped that argument requires not reading the amended complaint. https://t.co/zShPcOjQH4 — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 16, 2020

Politico published a similar story to the Post, triggering a similar response.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

