A left-wing motorist decided to take some time out of his day to jabber with supporters of President Donald Trump at a “Stop the Steal” rally in Houston over the weekend — and it ended badly for him.

What are the details?

A short clip circulating on social media shows one of the Trump supporters standing on a sidewalk holding a pro-Trump banner in front of the driver’s open window. They exchange words — some of them of the four-letter variety — and the phrase “you lost” is stated.

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @JFNYC1

At one point the driver appears to spit on the banner — his face is obscured by the banner, but the distinct sound of spitting is audible — and the Trump supporter appears to spit back at the driver.

Then as the driver speeds away, he makes the mistake of turning his head back toward the Trump supporter in order to deliver one, final parting shot: “Stupid asshole!” he apparently yells.

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @JFNYC1

Turns out it was a major mistake on his part.

He promptly crashes his car into a light pole — to the delight of nearby Trump fans.

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @JFNYC1

“That’s what you get! All that hate!” someone yells at the driver, soon adding, “Look what it did to you, man!”

Another Trump supporter tells the driver his accident is “unfortunate” as the motorist unsuccessfully tries gunning the car’s engine to move it away from the pole — and the damaged vehicle just won’t cooperate.

Seconds later the same Trump supporter notices flashing lights and announces, “Oh, and now you’ve got the cops here!”

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @JFNYC1

Here’s the video. (Content warning: Language):

What happened next?

Another much longer video shows the aftermath of the crash, with vehicles from the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office arriving on the scene.

The longer video — which focused on the rally — featured a short interview with a woman who said she and other Trump supporters were behaving “peacefully” when the motorist in question “drove up, and he yelled some derogatory words at us, and then he spit. And after he spit … he sped away really fast and lost control of his car and crashed into the light post.”

Image source: YouTube screenshot

The woman added that the outcome was “hilarious” and characterized it as “totally funny karma. This is what happens. We’re minding our own business, he comes around … talking smack, cursing and spitting — spitting during COVID — on us, and then he speeds off and crashes. Karma. Trump 2020!”

Image source: YouTube screenshot

The woman interviewed in the longer clip claimed the driver was arrested, but the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office on Monday told TheBlaze that wasn’t the case.

The official said there were no charges or citations issued in connection to Saturday’s incident, which took place in front of a downtown courthouse near the 1200 block of Preston Street. The official also said a Trump supporter and a supporter of former Vice President Joe Biden engaged in a verbal argument that escalated into a “spitting match,” after which the pro-Biden driver hit a light pole. Neither side wanted to press charges, the official also told TheBlaze.

Here’s the relevant portion of the longer video:







