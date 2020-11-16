https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/trump-lawyer-harassed-threatened-attorney-working-law-firm-representing-pennsylvania-secretary-state/

Another one of Trump’s lawyers was harassed and threatened for the ‘crime’ of representing the President of the United States.

Last week the anti-American hacks at The Lincoln Project doxxed and harassed two of President Trump’s Pennsylvania lawyers prompting them to withdraw from a voter fraud case.

Now another one of President Trump’s lawyers had her life threatened after she filed a civil rights lawsuit to ensure a clean election in Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia lawyer Linda Kerns said in a Sunday night court filing that she was harassed and threatened by a lawyer working for Kirkland & Ellis.

“Since this case was filed, undersigned counsel has been subjected to continuous harassment in the form of abuse e-mails, phone calls, physical and economic threats, and even accusations of treason – all for representing the President of the United States’ campaign in this litigation,” wrote Kerns in her filing.

“On November 14, 2020 at 8:43 am, an attorney at Kirkland & Ellis left a one-minute voicemail for undersigned counsel. The voicemail, which has been provided to counsel of record from Kirkland & Ellis in this case and will be provided to the Court via email upon request, speaks for itself and by any measure falls afoul of standards of professional conduct.”

Kirkland & Ellis’s lawyer tried to deny one of their attorneys harassed and threatened Linda Kerns before finally admitting it and then defending the conduct.

“Contacted about this message, Secretary Boockvar’s counsel first opined that despite the caller identification on the voicemail the call may not have been placed from Kirkland & Ellis. Confronted with the fact that the firm issues cell phones to its lawyers and it should be easy to check a directory to confirm that this number belongs to one of his colleagues, opposing counsel finally admitted that it did, but then excused the conduct by saying the lawyer (who works in the same office) does not work on this case or in litigation, and offering that the call was “discourteous” and apologizing for wasting time.”

Kerns asked for the Court to apply “what sanction is appropriate, and respectfully ask for an order to show cause for the above-described conduct of Secretary Bookvar’s counsel.”

One of our lawyers in PA has received abusive e-mails, calls & physical & economic threats. One voicemail was from a lawyer at the firm representing the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, running far afoul of standards of professional conduct. It has been turned over to the court. pic.twitter.com/cwSILjbjt0 — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 16, 2020

