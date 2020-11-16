https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/526171-trump-officials-preparing-to-move-forward-with-major-step-to-lower-medicare

The Trump administration is preparing to move forward with a major proposal to lower drug prices, and rulemaking could come as soon as this week, according to people familiar with the effort.

The move would implement President TrumpDonald John TrumpWhitmer responds to Atlas: I won’t ‘be bullied into not following reputable scientists’ Obama: US ‘adversaries have seen us weakened’ Obama describes wife Michelle’s resistance to presidential ambitions MORE’s “most-favored nation” proposal, which would lower certain drug prices in the Medicare program to match prices paid in other wealthy countries.

Trump issued an executive order calling for such a move in September, but it was unclear whether the administration would actually go forward with implementing the proposal, especially given the uncertainty from the election and a coming change in administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

But sources said that while plans can always change at the last minute, the administration is preparing to take the regulatory steps to implement the idea as soon as this week. It is likely to take the form of an “interim final rule,” they added, meaning it will skip some of the steps in the regulatory process and go forward faster.

Asked about the plans, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services said “we don’t have any announcements at this time.” A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move is fiercely opposed by the pharmaceutical industry and is sure to set off a backlash from drug companies, possibly including lawsuits to try to stop the rule.

Many congressional Republicans also oppose the idea, warning that it veers from traditional Republican free-market principles and instead constitutes “price controls.”

In a twist, though, the proposal is similar to ideas proposed by Democrats to lower drug prices. It is therefore possible that the incoming Biden administration would choose to continue the program.

Any proposal will take time to set up, so it is unclear when drug prices would actually start to be lowered. The move would also only affect people who get their prescription drugs through Medicare, not people who have insurance through their employers, for example.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has long railed against high drug prices, but none of his major proposals has taken effect. This proposal would be his most sweeping move on drug prices of his term.

“Just signed a new Executive Order to LOWER DRUG PRICES!” Trump tweeted in September. “My Most Favored Nation order will ensure that our Country gets the same low price Big Pharma gives to other countries. The days of global freeriding at America’s expense are over and prices are coming down FAST!”

While the details of the regulation remain to be seen, the executive order proposed lowering Medicare drug prices to more closely match the lower prices in other wealthy countries that make up the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. It is also unclear whether the rules will apply to drugs in just Medicare Part B or Medicare Part B and Part D.

On a separate drug-pricing front, a rule to eliminate rebates that drugmakers pay to pharmacy benefit managers, in a bid to simplify the pricing system, could also come soon. The rule went to the Office of Management and Budget for review on Friday, an online government dashboard shows.

That proposal, however, is supported by the pharmaceutical industry.

Updated at 2:51 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

