Fox News’ Tucker Carlson took time on his show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” on Monday to address the rumors that he might be leaving for another network. According to the host, that is not going to happen.

What are the details?

“Over the weekend, we got a lot of calls asking if we’re leaving Fox News,” Carlson told his audience. “Ironically, at that very moment we were working on a project to expand the amount of reporting and analysis we do in this hour across other parts of the company.

“This show is not going anywhere. It’s getting bigger,” the host continued, adding, “The people who run Fox News want more of it, not less, and we are grateful for that.”

Just last month, Carlson and Fox News broke cable news ratings records. Nielsen Media Research ratings for October showed that “Tucker Carlson Tonight” saw the highest monthly viewership in the history of cable news, while the network itself also saw the highest primetime averages in cable news history.

But Fox News faced criticism from President Donald Trump and many of his supporters, who allege that the outlet acted too quickly in calling the state of Arizona for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Fox News has defended its determination, but has taken heat from some conservatives for refusing to waiver on the stance.

Eventually, every major mainstream news outlet also called Arizona — and, ultimately, the national race — for Biden, who is projected to garner 306 Electoral College votes to Trump’s 232.

Meanwhile, President Trump has refused to concede the election as his campaign continues to contest the race through litigation in several states, alleging voting irregularities and fraud.

Critics lash out at Fox News

Fox News also took shots from some critics after host Neil Cavuto cut away from White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s speech during a Trump campaign news conference, and after leaked off-air footage went viral showing anchor Sandra Smith who expressed concern over claims by a guest who stated, “Remember, just because CNN says, or even Fox News says that somebody’s president doesn’t make them president.”

Trump has also used his Twitter feed to further criticize Fox News and to promote alternative outlets, namely Newsmax and One America News Network.

Rumors then began to swirl on social media about the prospect of Fox News megastar Carlson moving to another network, prompting him to address the matter outright on his show.

