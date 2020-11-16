https://www.oann.com/u-s-being-left-behind-after-asia-forms-worlds-biggest-trade-bloc-u-s-chamber/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-being-left-behind-after-asia-forms-worlds-biggest-trade-bloc-u-s-chamber

November 17, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Monday said it was concerned the United States was being left behind after China and 15 other Asia-Pacific economies on Sunday formed the world’s largest free trade bloc, cementing China’s dominant role in regional trade.

The Chamber welcomed the trade-liberalizing benefits of the new Regional Comprehensive Partnership Agreement (RCEP), but said Washington should not join the new trade bloc given its shortcomings.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sandra Maler)

