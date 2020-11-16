https://www.theblaze.com/news/ufc-fighter-jorge-masdival-violence-trump-rallies

Jorge Masvidal, a conservative supporter of President Donald Trump, says that he may show up at conservative rallies after witnessing the violence leftist extremists carried out over the weekend at pro-Trump rallies.

What are the details?

On Saturday, Masvidal took to Twitter with his displeasure over the antics, writing, “I bet I can get a couple of teammates and start attending these things #supernecessary. And I say this not to promote violence. To keep the peace. We are all in this together. #theressurection [sic].”

As reported by the Daily Wire, the famed fighter’s remarks came as a caption to a video he retweeted featuring some of the violence that took place over the weekend in places such as the “Million MAGA March” in Washington, D.C.

The video has apparently since been deleted from the tweet, but Masvidal’s remarks remain.

You can watch the original video here and below.

Content warning: Rough language, violence:

What else?



Masvidal, an unapologetic Trump supporter, stumped for the president during the 2020 presidential election as part of a movement called “Fighters Against Socialism.”

In a video for the campaign, Masvidal said, “I’m gonna let you in on something. The Democrats just think that they’re entitled to the Latino vote. They think that we just have to hand it over to them. That’s right. We sure as hell don’t. They’ve got to show us what they can do for us, what they can do for our communities. We’re not going to buy the same wolf tickets and false promises that destroyed great countries like Venezuela and Cuba. It’s not gonna happen.”

Taking a swipe at former Vice President Joe Biden and his 2020 presidential campaign, “You know what else is not gonna work for them? Playing ‘Despacito’ on your cell phone to pander to us. Hell no. You gotta give us some credit for having heads on our shoulders. I’m going to wrap this up for some words of Barack Obama. He said, ‘Elections have consequences.’ That is true. And those words have never been more true than they are today. We either re-elect President Trump and keep America great … or we let Joe Biden destroy the greatest country the world has ever seen.”

He concluded, “I’m a professional athlete, and I’ve been one for most of my life, so I’ve seen things through a sports lens — that makes Donald Trump our head coach, and before the global pandemic we were winning Super Bowls. And when you’re winning Super Bowls, you don’t fire the coach — it doesn’t matter if you don’t like the plays he runs, the players he puts on the field, or what he says on Twitter. You sure as hell don’t replace him for another coach that’s been in the business for 47 years at every level and never won a f***ing game.”

