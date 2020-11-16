https://www.newsmax.com/politics/irs-tax-returns-democrats-treasury/2020/11/16/id/997227/

President Donald Trump’s tax returns could end up in the hands of Democrats after Joe Biden is sworn into office and takes control of the Treasury Department in his administration, Politico reports.

Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J., the chairman of the House Ways and Means Oversight Subcommittee, told Politico that the House has no plans of dropping its attempts to see Trump’s tax returns after he leaves office.

“In a perfect world, we could have mercy — but this is not a perfect world,” Pascrell said. “Even if he is no longer the president, there needs to be some accountability.”

He added, “We have got to follow through on this.”

However, Politico notes that once Trump leaves office and becomes a private citizen again, it becomes much more difficult, though not impossible, for Congress to release his tax information.

“It would not surprise me if they decided the goals of the Biden administration would not be furthered by pursuing this,” said former New York state tax commissioner Jim Wetzler, who also worked as a congressional tax aide.

Kerry Kircher, the former general counsel for the House of Representatives, added that Trump “probably would sue” if Congress attempted to seek his tax returns after he leaves office.

“It’s what he does,” Kircher added.

