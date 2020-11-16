https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/16/unhinged-barack-obamas-allegations-about-trump-are-a-lock-for-induction-to-the-projection-hall-of-fame/

Last night “60 Minutes” aired an interview with former President Barack Obama, and this was among the things he said about Donald Trump:

Accusing Trump of accelerating “truth decay” is quite the claim coming from somebody who was awarded a “Lie of the Year” distinction.

And take a look at this doozy:

Wow, nobody projects like Barack Obama!

Perhaps the most telling (and maddening) part of Obama’s claims is that you know most of the media smiles adoringly and nods their heads in the affirmative when he says those things.

“Journalists” were in the midst of an 8-year hibernation when Obama was in office so maybe they simply didn’t notice.

