The left’s “unity.”

Source: Richard Moorhead

Jon Ostracism?

Georgia Democrat Senate candidate Jon Ossoff suggested that conservatives and Trump supporters wouldn’t be able to show their faces in public because of their political views in a new video, which appears to have been taken at a fundraising event at a restaurant some time ago.Video Player

“We need to send a message that if you indulge this kind of politics, you’re not just going to get beaten. You’re going to get beaten so bad you can never run or show your face again in public.”

Democrats have increasingly adopted a strategy of “total politics” against their political enemies, utilizing complex and organized deplatforming campaigns, violence, and censorship to crush the opposition.

The video first circulated in January, and has been shared as Ossoff prepares to face Republican David Purdue in a special election for the US Senate. Both of Georgia’s US Senate seats will be contested in the election, with Republican Kelly Loeffler facing anti-white Democrat Raphael Warnock in the same contest.

Ossoff is already a loser, having failed to defeat a Republican in a 2017 special election to replace HHS Secretary Tom Price in Congress. Evidently his first electoral defeat hasn’t prevented him from showing his face in public, but he seems to believe that defeating conservatives will purge them from American public life.

The special election will occur on January 5th.

