https://www.the-sun.com/news/1807868/alec-baldwin-donald-trump-nazi-graveyard/

ALEC Baldwin has shockingly called for Donald Trump to be buried in a “Nazi graveyard with a swastika on his grave.”

The actor made the disturbing comments in a tweet on Sunday evening.

3

Alec Baldwin made the shocking comments on Sunday eveningCredit: Getty Images

“Bury Trump in a Nazi graveyard and put a swastika on his grave,” Baldwin wrote.

“The majority of Americans made the right choice. Trump is a maniac.”

Some social media users agreed with Baldwin’s comments, while some provided concerning suggestions on how to “bury” the president.

However, one person questioned Baldwin’s attitude, asking: “Spewing more hate and creating a bigger divide? Is that unity?”

3

Baldwin played Donald Trump on Saturday Night LiveCredit: Getty Images

The actor has frequently voiced his opinions on Trump over the past four years, especially in skits on Saturday Night Live.

“SNL” has regularly lampooned Trump and his presidency in recent years, enlisting Baldwin to play the commander in chief.

“I don’t believe I’ve ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before,” Baldwin tweeted earlier Saturday.

Baldwin previously defended his impersonation of Donald Trump while the the president was hospitalized with coronavirus, saying he wouldn’t have done so had Trump been “truly, gravely ill.”

3

Trump has still not conceded following the 2020 ElectionCredit: Getty Images

Is Alec Baldwin a Democrat or a Republican? Actor Alec Baldwin is a Democrat who has been outspoken about his opinion on President Donald Trump. The actor, known for his mocking impersonations of Republican President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, previously campaigned for Democratic legislative candidates in a Virginia election. The Emmy winner and former “30 Rock” star knocked on doors, followed by a small army of reporters. As the coronavirus pandemic hit America back in March, Baldwin shared his strong opinions on the president. Baldwin tweeted: “The pandemic that threatens the world is Trump.”

The actor said the producers and the NBC network “don’t want to sink the ship. So if there was ever the suggestion that Trump was truly, gravely ill … really in trouble, then I would bet you everything I have that we wouldn’t even get near that in terms of the content of the show,” Baldwin said in an Instagram video on Sunday night in response to criticism on social media.

The show was broadcast from New York the day after Trump was admitted to the hospital with coronavirus symptoms.

The TV show opened with a sketch making fun of the raucous presidential debate between Trump and Democratic contender Joe Biden, played by Jim Carrey, that took place before Trump tested positive for the disease.

“Did you take the COVID test you promised to take in advance?” asked the actor playing the debate moderator.

DON THE MONEY Biden’s IRS could force Trump to hand over his tax returns to Pelosi DRUG HORROR US polo star died of ‘drug overdose in spa’ as owner ‘refused to call cops’ ‘DRIVEN TO GRAVE’ Girl kills herself after ‘rapist’ freed on bail despite horrific charges DO OR DIE Joe slams Trump golfing as stimulus stalls & says more ‘may die’ if no transition BREAKING RANK Top Trump aide says president LOST and vows ‘very professional transition’ ‘PREDATOR PRESIDENT’ Clinton should be registered sex offender, Lewinsky whistleblower said

“Absolutely, scouts honor,” said Baldwin’s Trump with his fingers crossed. “The China virus is a hoax – and that will probably come back to haunt me later this week.”

Baldwin, who won an Emmy for playing Trump, dismissed “the perception that we’re mocking him while he’s sick.”

“We only have the words of the White House itself and the people who work there themselves to go on, and all of them have been saying that he is not in any danger,” Baldwin said in his posting.

Alec Baldwin returns to SNL as Donald Trump for the last time

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

