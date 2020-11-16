https://hannity.com/media-room/update-portland-official-who-called-911-on-lyft-driver-now-blames-police-for-the-incident/

PORTLAND SPIRALS: Police Declare ‘RIOT’ After Officers Attacked with Glass Bottles, Ball Bearings

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.14.20

The Portland Police Department struggled to contain another night of civil unrest in the city Monday; confirming officers were repeatedly attacked with glass bottles and ball bearings.

“Members of the crowd are still not dispersing despite numerous orders to leave and opportunities to do so,” posted the Department on Twitter. “To those on N Fenwick/Lombard, disperse to the North. This has been declared a riot and you are being ordered to disperse.”

To those on N Fenwick/Lombard, disperse to the North. This has been declared a riot and you are being ordered to disperse. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 14, 2020

Some of the items thrown at officers include paint, ball bearings, and glass bottles, which are all criminal acts. pic.twitter.com/9ghKqB8urT — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 14, 2020

“Some of the items thrown at officers include paint, ball bearings, and glass bottles, which are all criminal acts,” adds the Portland PD.