PORTLAND SPIRALS: Police Declare ‘RIOT’ After Officers Attacked with Glass Bottles, Ball Bearings
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.14.20
The Portland Police Department struggled to contain another night of civil unrest in the city Monday; confirming officers were repeatedly attacked with glass bottles and ball bearings.
“Members of the crowd are still not dispersing despite numerous orders to leave and opportunities to do so,” posted the Department on Twitter. “To those on N Fenwick/Lombard, disperse to the North. This has been declared a riot and you are being ordered to disperse.”
“Some of the items thrown at officers include paint, ball bearings, and glass bottles, which are all criminal acts,” adds the Portland PD.
PORTLAND SPIRALS: Police Tell City Residents ‘Fires Have Been Lit, Leave the Area, It is Not Safe’
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.17.20
The Portland Police Department urged residents to flee sections of the city late Monday night; telling people “fires have been lit, a store was looted, leave the area, it is not safe.”
“A group continues to stay downtown in the streets. One officer was injured after being hit in the head with a large rock. Ofc. transported to hospital. Fires have been lit. A store was looted. Arrests are being made. Leave the area, it is not safe,” posted the Department on social media.
“The crowd is now in the streets near the Pearl District. Traffic may be impacted in the area,” adds the Portland Police.