https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/susan-jones/us-rep-elect-spartz-i-grew-socialistic-country-its-not-pretty

U.S. Rep.-elect Victoria Spartz grew up in socialist Ukraine. (Photo: Screen capture from Spartz’s campaign website)

(CNSNews.com) – Victoria Spartz of Indiana is one of 17 Republican women newly elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

She told “Fox & Friends” on Monday morning she is a suburban woman, the mother of two daughters, who got involved in Republican politics because she understands socialism — she grew up with it — and “I see what happens when it runs out of money. It’s not pretty,” she said.

Well, I grew up in socialistic country. It actually was socialistic Republic of Ukraine…I saw what happens when it runs out of money. It’s not pretty. And now I came to America 20 years ago with a suitcase, after meeting my husband in a train in Europe, and is he a raised and born Hoosier. And now we’re building socialism, I’m kind of going full circles. I can tell you what is going to be next. It’s very sad for me to see that. And that made me as a mother of two daughters, it made me get involved and do something about it, because that’s not very good for our country.

Spartz said she’s hopeful that the majority of Americans don’t believe in the socialism and the utopian ideas that the Democrat Party “is now promoting.”

I think that we need to be good students of history. Our country, for the last century, we fought against socialism. And a lot of young kids died. I took my kids to the beaches of Normandy, and you can see how many young kids died fighting for freedoms. How many wars was fought and we won. And let’s look at any country that has socialism. Every country failed because this system is not sustainable. This system create a lot of destructions and misery. So we have to be smarter than that, you know, we’re not going to change. There are only two systems: You have freedom and free enterprise and you have system where government decides and political elites on top how we’re going to live and what we are going to do. And you know, if you think about it, we’re not equal. We all want different things. We all want equal rights to pursue happiness, but we want all different things. You know, we don’t even want to go to travel to the same countries. If the government forces us to be equal, you have so suppress. So every socialistic system, it’s about suppression, and we have to value our freedoms, because we’re the greatest republic that ever existed.

This is not Spartz’s first foray into politics. She formerly served in the Indiana State Senate.

