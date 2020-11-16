https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/virginia-democratic-gov-northam-moved-legalize-recreational-marijuana?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday he’ll move to make marijuana legal in the commonwealth – a significant political leap after saying during his 2017 gubernatorial campaign that the supported only decriminalizing the drug.

“We are going to move forward with legalizing marijuana in Virginia,” said Northam, a Democrat. “I support this, and I’m committed to doing it the right way.”

If the measure passes in the Democrat-controlled Legislature, Virginia would join about a dozen states in legalizing marijuana and could become the first state in the South to legalize recreational marijuana, according to dcist.com.

Northam, a pediatric neurologist, argues some marijuana products can provide health benefits to some people including children with epilepsy. He also pointed to frequently cited studies that show people of color are far more likely to be arrested and convicted for marijuana-related charges, though they use the drug at similar rates as white people.

The Legislature earlier this year decriminalized marijuana possession – resulting in first-time offenders now facing a $25 fine, instead of the previous $500 fine and 30-day jail sentence.

The measure also called for a full study of legalization by Northam staffers, dcist also reports.

