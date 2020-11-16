http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/tRZWkw1Bmhs/warnocks-wright-stuff.php

The Reverend Raphael Warnock is working his Ossoff to revive memories of Reverend Jeremiah Wright. Wright is a toxic figure who served as an omen of the future of the Democratic Party. Back in 2008, Wright proved so toxic that Obama implausibly sought to distance himself from Wright with Obama’s ridiculous speech on race, another sign of things to come.

As a Senate candidate, Warnock needs to distance himself from himself. That should be a task with a higher degree of difficulty than the one Obama pulled off in 2008.

The Washington Free Beacon’s Alana Goodman is on the Warnock beat. She places Warnock in the Wright context in “‘God Damn America’: Warnock’s Praise for Jeremiah Wright Gets Fresh Scrutiny.” She follows up in “Warnock: Americans Must ‘Repent’ for Backing Trump and ‘Worship of Whiteness.’” The subhead quotes Warnock: “If it is true that a man who has dominated the news and poisoned the discussion for months needs to repent, then it is doubly true that a nation that can produce such a man and make his vitriol go viral needs to repent.”

This is the spirit of the Democratic Party today. Warnock should take pathetic Pajama Boy Jon Ossoff down with him.

We support the reelection of Senators Perdue and Loeffler. We support the continued rule of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Readers can contribute to both Perdue and Loeffler here, or donate to Loeffler’s campaign here and Perdue’s campaign here.

