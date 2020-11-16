https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-bbc-gets-owned-trump-supporter-countrys-opinion-stopped-mattering-country-1776/

BBC had no idea what they were in for when they invited XStrategies CEO Alex Bruesewitz on air for an interview following the massive Trump rally in DC on Saturday, where he was a speaker.

The interview started with a bang as Bruesewitz declared “your country’s opinion stopped mattering in our country in 1776.”

The interviewer had began by asking, “I’m sure you accepted Donald Trump’s election victory as soon as organizations called it in 2016, I’m wondering why you won’t do the same thing for Joe Biden?”

🚨🚨🚨 Fake News @BBCWorld reached out for an interview. I agreed. I let them know that their country’s opinion stopped mattering in the US in 1776. I will ALWAYS fight for @realDonaldTrump and for FREE & FAIR elections. pic.twitter.com/iBLAfxJM2I — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) November 15, 2020

“Well, look, thank you for having me on, and I just want to make one thing very clear — your country’s opinion stopped mattering in our country in 1776,” Bruesewitz fired back. “So when you’re putting this fake news on your network saying that it’s ‘unsubstantiated claims’ that’s completely out of line and you should be ashamed of yourself as a network.”

The BBC talking head went on to repeat claims that the election was not rigged.

“The evidence is everywhere,” Bruesewitz asserted. “You can’t deny the fact that what’s happening with Dominion Software should worry every person across the world. If it happens in America, the most successful country in the history of the world, it can happen anywhere.”

The confrontational interview continued on with the BBC pundit repeatedly interrupting to defend Dominion and assert that the election was not rigged — but Bruesewitz held firm.

