It took just seconds for justice to balance the equation when an aggressive and abusive critic of President Trump attacked the president’s supporters.

Three seconds.

That’s the time between a confrontation between a Trump supporter on a sidewalk and an anti-Trump driver in a car on the adjacent street having words, and possibly more, and the time the driver on the street crashed his car into a light pole with a resounded crunch.

The video was an instant hit on social media too.

Man tries to steal Trump flag. What happens next is beautiful. pic.twitter.com/YIXwTsKBC5 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 15, 2020

Some reports explained “this guy” in the car tried to spit on a Trump supporter. Others said he tried to steal the Trump supporter’s flag.

You can judge for yourself.

However, what is not in question is the appearance of police officers right behind the crashed car right after the crash happened.

A commentary at Twitchy, which monitors and pokes fun at social media, said, “This is, by far, the best video you’ll watch today (or, maybe for the entire year … It’s that good). ENJOY.

“THE LOOK ON HIS FACE! HAHAHA!”

At Newswars was the comment: “A Biden supporter got an instant dose of karma when trying to make a getaway after spitting on Trump supporters. Video shows a leftist in his car spit at a Trump supporter before speeding off – right into a streetlamp post several yards away.”

A witness pointed out, on the video, “That’s what you get for all that hate!”

