https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-bill-maher-rips-democrats-for-woke-agenda-lacking-common-sense

Though comedian Bill Maher is ecstatic over President Trump’s apparent loss and welcomes a Biden presidency, he believes that leftward, woke extremism has pushed people away from the Democratic Party.

Speaking on his HBO show “Real Time” on Friday, Maher said that liberals need to reckon with the fact that extremists are keeping people from voting Democrat. Though President Trump may have lost reelection, Maher noted that voters clearly sent a message by rejecting leftward extremism and President Trump in the same breath.

“Democrats were supposed to flip the Senate, and didn’t; supposed to flip state legislatures, not a one; and they lost seats in the House,” Maher lamented. “In a year that was so much about making people aware of racism, their share of minority votes went down. The message to Democrats from so much of the country seems to be: we don’t like Trump, but we still can’t bring ourselves to vote for you. If Cracker Jack was made of popcorn and dog sh** and half the people threw out the popcorn, popcorn should want to know why. Liberals can either write off half the country as irredeemable, or they can ask, what is it about a D next to a candidate’s name that makes it so toxic?”

Democrats may wish to distance themselves from the wokescolds, but Maher noted that parties always end up wearing “everything anyone on your side does.”

“Republicans are the party of don’t wear masks, kids in cages, ‘Lock her up.’ And Democrats are the party of every hypersensitive social justice warrior woke bullsh** story in the news. They’re the party that disappears people or tries to make them apologize for ridiculous things,” he noted.

After listing off a varied list of people and celebrities who have been forced to apologize for ridiculous things, Maher advised Democrats to drop the wokeness.

“Democrats kept saying in the campaign, you can’t possibly think Trump is preferable to what we’re selling, and many voters keep saying, yes we can,” said Maher. “In fact, our primary reason [for] voting for him is to create a bulwark against you. Because your side thinks silence is violence, and looting is not. Because you’re the party of chasing speakers off college campuses and making everyone walk on eggshells and replacing let’s not see color with let’s see it always and everywhere, formerly the position of the Ku Klux Klan. It would be so easy to win elections if we would just drop this s***.”

Bill Maher has surprisingly prevailed as a voice of reason and unity following the presidential election. Shortly after election day, the comedian even advised people to accept each other despite their differences.

“‘You complete me’ doesn’t mean because we’re exactly alike. It means because we are different. I don’t want to live in a country without the red states,” he said. “I like traveling there. When people talk to you in Oklahoma, they’re not scanning the room to see if there’s someone more important. Because, frankly, when I’m there, there never is.”

Maher also commended people in red states for their sense of humor while knocking blue state liberals for always having a “stick up their a**.”

“Also, they laugh like nobody’s watching. They don’t have a non-dairy, gluten-free, hypoallergenic stick up their a**,” he said. “Even the pro-lifers will laugh at a good dead baby joke.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

