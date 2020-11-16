https://redstate.com/jenvanlaar/2020/11/16/watch-ca-gov-newsoms-despicable-apology-for-breaking-his-own-rule-n280779
About The Author
Related Posts
Baker Mayfield Gets Ignored At UFC 246 In Hilarious Fashion
January 20, 2020
Imposing More Sanctions on Iran Could Slide Us Toward War
April 28, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy