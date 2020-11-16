https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-fauci-says-hes-concerned-about-trumps-refusal-to-concede-worries-it-could-delay-vaccine-distribution

“This is something that just is now going in the very, very strong, right direction. The vaccines are effective. We want to get it approved as quickly as we possibly can. We want to get doses to people starting in December, and then we want to really get the ball rolling,” he asserted. “We want a smooth process for that,” Fauci said. “And the way you do that is by essentially having the two groups speak to each other and exchange information.” “Now we have two vaccines that are really quite effective.” Watch @SavannahGuthrie’s full interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci about the new coronavirus vaccine candidate results from Moderna, battling COVID fatigue, and the importance of a smooth White House transition. pic.twitter.com/mosSOEyMzo — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 16, 2020

Fauci made his comments regarding the transition of power after telling Americans to do what they are told in spite of their “independent spirit.”

“I was talking with my U.K. colleagues who are saying the U.K. is similar to where we are now, because each of our countries have that independent spirit,” Fauci said while speaking at Washington National Cathedral. “I can understand that, but now is the time to do what you’re told.”

Despite his confidence in a vaccine, Fauci told CNN anchor Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” that he recommends public health measures be in place for a while even after the COVID-19 vaccine has been implemented.

“I would recommend to people to not to abandon all public health measures just because you’ve been vaccinated,” Fauci said. “Because even though for the general population it might be 90 to 95 percent effective, you don’t necessarily know for you how effective it is.”

“I can feel more relaxed in essentially not having the stringency that we have right now, but I think abandoning it completely would not be a good idea,” he added. “It’s not going to be a light switch, Jake. We’re not going to turn it on and off, going from where we are to completely normal. … It’s going to be a gradual accrual of more normality as the weeks and the months go by as we get well into 2021.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

