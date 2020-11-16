https://www.oann.com/who-reports-65-staff-infections-since-pandemic-began/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=who-reports-65-staff-infections-since-pandemic-began

November 16, 2020

GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday there had been 65 coronavirus infections among staff at its Geneva headquarters since the start of the pandemic.

“We have had some cases last week that associated with each other … all are doing well, all have had mild (symptoms) or (are) asymptomatic,” Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead for COVID-19, told a virtual briefing.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday marked his return from quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus.

(This story corrects to say 65 cases at Geneva HQ, not worldwide)

